ABC execs (probably) thought long and hard about what to air on Christmas Eve.

And they ultimately landed on … Home Alone!

Videos by PopCulture.com

My goodness, what were the odds? Who’d have thought the network would land on a Christmas classic just hours before Santa parks his sleigh on roofs across the world, slides down a million or so chimneys and gifts Xboxes and Kpop Demon Hunters figurines to all the boys and girls who made it onto the “nice list?”

‘Home Alone’ key art (Credit: 20th Century Fox)

Yes, the same three-letter network that’s giving new life to New York City detective John McClane and Die Hard on the first Sunday of December, has opted to provide Kevin McCallister, Harry and Marv with a little more Christmas-month screen time. And thanks to ABC, you won’t need a fancy cable package to catch the 1990 classic that brought in nearly $500 million at the box office.

Thank you, network television.

If for some reason you were deprived as a child (or adult) and somehow never experienced a neighborhood with booby traps, an old man with a shovel, and a fire hydrant that can withstand a solid knock from a pizza delivery car, allow ABC to explain the synopsis of the movie:

Play video

Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister gets busy decorating the house. But he’s not decking the halls with tinsel and holly — he has to defend his home from two bumbling burglars.

McCallister is played by Macaulay Culkin, while Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern appear as Harry and Marv, “The Wet Bandits.”

If you watch long enough, you’ll also catch a glimpse of polka legend Gus Polinski, played by the late John Candy.

Home Alone is slated to air from 8 to 10:15 p.m. EST, ending just in time for parents to tuck the little ones into bed, set up some milk and cookies for St. Nick and Rudolph, and hit the hay before a morning of batteries, screwdrivers, and lots and lots of coffee.