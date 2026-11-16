Roger Taylor, an English musician how played drums for Duran Duran, is leaving the band and retiring.

Taylor’s decision to step down is health related. The band took to Instagram to share the news in a lengthy announcement that included a trio of pictures of the drummer.

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” … Duran Duran today announced that drummer Roger Taylor is stepping down from the band and retiring from playing the drums, following a worsening of his recently diagnosed tinnitus.

Roger has been at the heart of Duran Duran’s sound across two remarkable chapters. He played on the band’s era-defining early records, then returned for the celebrated reunion of the original line-up in 2001, writing and playing on six additional chart-topping albums and performing with them to millions of fans around the world. After careful consideration and medical advice, he has decided that protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first,” the IG post stated.

Along with Duran Duran, Taylor was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The band sold more than 100 million records and won two Grammy Awards, both in 1984. Taylor and his band mates won the award for Best Music Video, Short Form and Best Music Video, Long Form.

Duran Duran’s IG announcement added a comment from Taylor, who said: “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors.

Figuring out the timing of all of this has not been easy, but I’m going out on a real high. We’ve just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers. I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John.”

In between stints with Duran Duran, Taylor also drummed for several other bands, including Freebass and Arcadia. He also had a residency as a DJ in the early 2000s.

Duran Duran shared their admiration and well wishes for Taylor in the closing of their IG post, “Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all. We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band.”

Duran Duran wrapped up their fall tour earlier this month, Nov. 6, in Madrid, Spain.