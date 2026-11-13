Singer-Songwriter Suffers ‘Significant Herniated Disc’ Ahead of Planned Tour

Hunter Metts, a singer-songwriter and producer from Tennessee, is dealing with a painful injury ahead of upcoming tour dates he had planned to play with bands, The SteelDrivers and The Revivalists.

On Thursday afternoon, Metts took to Instagram to share with his more than 120,000 followers the news that he’s suffered a herniated disc in his lower spine that’s compressing a nerve and causing him pain.

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Along with a picture of the X-ray of his herniated disc that’s in contact with his nerve, Metts captioned his IG comments by writing a lengthy and heartfelt post that said, “This is a really hard one to write…

For a while now, I’ve been dealing with what I thought was normal back pain. But over the last month, it’s become something that’s completely taken over my life.

After weeks of searching for answers, an MRI revealed a significant herniated disc in my lower spine that’s compressing a nerve (trigger warning for last slide). Over the past two weeks, things have gotten progressively worse. I’ve spent most of my days in bed, I’m unable to drive, and I’ve started losing function in my right leg.

It’s been a difficult and honestly pretty scary thing to navigate, both physically and mentally.

After some really tough conversations, I’ve made the decision that I won’t be able to join The SteelDrivers and The Revivalists for the upcoming scheduled tour dates. As difficult as this is, I need to take this time to focus on my health and recovery.

Music has given me so much to be thankful for, and having to put any part of it on hold is harder than I ever imagined.

I don’t know exactly what the road back looks like yet, but I’m hopeful that with time and the right care, I’ll be back doing what I love soon.

Thank you for your patience, your support, and for giving me so much to look forward to when I’m on the other side of this.”

Metts had been scheduled to join The SteelDrivers for their Friday, Nov. 13 at their residency in Tennessee and The Revivalists for their Nov. 19 performance in Tallahassee, FL.

The singer has more than 80,000 followers on Spotify and released his latest single, “Times and Places,” earlier this year.

Assuming Metts is soon on the mend, fans should be able to see him perform live next year during one of his 12 scheduled dates between May and June.