A familiar face to Cleveland, OH news watchers recently passed away. Longtime weatherman, Bob “Hoolihan” Wells, passed away last month at his home in Clearwater, FL.

Wells was 93-years-old.

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Robert Dean Wells Jr., Hoolihan’s son, shared news of his father’s passing on his Facebook, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my father Bob ‘Hoolihan’ Wells, of liver cancer. He was 93. My sister Teri was with him for the last few months and tended to him during this time. Services TBD.”

Hoolihan Wells was more than just the man reporting on sunny skies and snow-filled weekends. He also co-hosted the popular comedy, Hoolihan and Big Chuck Show, on Friday nights alongside his co-host, “Big” Chuck Schodowski. In addition to acting out comedy bits, the co-hosts would tease bad movies and give introductions to horror films. The show premiered in December 1966 and ran for more than a dozen years. Schodowski preceded Wells in death when he died in January of 2025 at age 90.

He got his TV start at Cleveland’s WJW TV-8, reporting the weather on weekdays at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wells stayed with the station until the late ’70s when he moved to Clearwater. Once in the Sunshine State, Hoolihan dabbled in community theater, financial planning, religious media, and occasional broadcasting.

The weatherman-turned-TV host was fondly remembered in the comment section of his son’s Facebook post. One such comment read, “So sorry to hear this! Our prayers to you and the family. Hoolie was cool and will be missed by all who knew him! We’re glad to have had the pleasure of knowing and working with him at the Ghoulardifest! Doc and I will sure will miss him, and glad he made it to Lil John’s Big Adios Muchachos show. His memory will live on!”

He was proceeded in death by his wife Barbara, who passed in 2007.