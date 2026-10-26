U2 to Headline Halftime Show for Major Netflix Sports Broadcast

While much of the conversation surrounding NFL halftime shows has been centered around February’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles, there’s another notable halftime performance taking place several months earlier.

U2 was announced last week as the headline act for the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, which will see the Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers. The game is being streamed on Netflix.

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The decision to have U2 perform on one of the NFL’s biggest stages coincides with the band’s 50th year together. The Irish rock band formed in 1976 and is one of the most successful groups of all time. They’ve won 22 Grammy Awards out of 46 total nominations.

In 2005, U2 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They’ve sold more than 175 million albums.

In a press release, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the following about the upcoming November performance: “There’s a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: they don’t just perform, they deliver iconic moments audiences remember forever. We’re thrilled that they’ll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for football fans and Netflix members worldwide.”

A halftime performance by U2 during halftime of one of the league’s marquee games should not be all that unfamiliar to some of the NFL’s long-tenured fans. The group previously played the Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show in February 2002.

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U2’s performance is likely to occur during a meaningful game for both teams involved. Both Green Bay and the Rams are considered among the NFC favorites, per Polymarket, to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

The Rams entered Sunday’s action tied among Polymarket traders for the second-highest odds to win the NFC (13%). Green Bay was fifth (5%). Both teams trailed the San Francisco 49ers, who led all NFC contenders with a 22% chance, per those trading.

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Netflix’s Thanksgiving Eve game is slated for Wednesday, November 25, 2026, with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.

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