Fox News Guest Collapses Live on Air

Fox News guest Camryn Kinsey is counting her blessings after she fainted live on the network during a Thursday appearance on Fox News @ Night.

The former Donald Trump administration official, 24, was addressing former President Joe Biden’s recent comments on The View about why former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election when her speech began to slow and she stumbled over her words before she suddenly fell out of her chair.

“They have to rewrite history because they had a failed campaign. They had a failed presidency. They put her as the borders czar, she never went to the border. So this is about incompetency,” Kinsey said before she appeared to struggle for words. “It’s not about ideology where it’s not about.”

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kinsey could then be seen falling from her chair and was heard hitting the studio floor as Jonathan Hunt, who was filling in for regular host Trace Gallagher, “Oh my goodness!” A crew member could be seen rushing to Kinsey’s aid before Hunt added, “We’re just gonna get some help for Camryn. Let me come back to Lydia while we get some help for Camryn here,” before he ultimately told viewers, “We’re gonna go to a break right here. We’ll be right back.”

When the show returned a short while later, Hunt told viewers that Kinsey was “up and moving” and paramedics were on scene “checking her out now.”

In a statement to PEOPLE after the incident, a Fox News spokesperson said, “After Fox News @ Night guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared. We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Kinsey later issued a statement of her own, ensuring Fox viewers that she was doing well.

“Wow, sorry for the scare last night. I want to start by thanking the incredible Fox News team and the EMTs who responded with such speed and care. It was an unexpected and frightening moment, but thanks to their professionalism and kindness, I’m doing well,” she said. “To everyone who has called, texted, prayed, or checked in, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support has meant the world.”

Kinsey added that she was “taking it slow, staying hydrated, letting my body rest, and thanking the Lord that everything is okay.” She ended the statement with a promise to “be back on your TV soon.”

She added in a statement to the New York Post that she is scheduled to return to Fox News this week, explaining that the fainting spell was likely due to “severe dehydration. I did feel it coming on.”