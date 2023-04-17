Walmart Deal Alert: This $100 Sound Bar is Ringing Up at $38 Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A sound bar adds better audio quality to your TV, mimicking the effects of surround sound -- but they can be pricey. This one, however, is only $38 at Walmart right now.

Maybe you already have a great TV but the sound is a little blah. After all, no matter how good the internal speakers are, you'll still get better audio with external speakers. But the really fancy soundbars can be pricey. Not today, though -- because today, Walmart is offering its $100 soundbar for only $38. That's a huge savings of 62%. We don't know how long this soundbar deal will last, so you better buy now before it sells out.

Get the Walmart deal:

This isn't some huge soundbar that will take up a ton of space around your TV. You can mount it on the wall or place it above or below your TV on a shelf. It has 50 watts of output power for more immersive audio and two powerful full-range speakers that provide HiFi audio just as well as any expensive sound system from a top brand. Plus, it's really easy to set up -- you don't have to be a tech genius to figure it out.

Its digital signal processor ensures that the sound output is stable and accurate, and it comes with three equalizer modes so that you can choose the sound experience that's right for you: Music, Movie and News modes. And of course, there's wireless Bluetooth 5.0 so you can pair your soundbar with anything -- not just your TV. It supports 3.5mm for RCA and AUX sound, if you want wired audio instead.

Topvision TV sound bar home theater audio sound system

(Photo: Walmart)

Hey, listen, you can't always trust what you read online -- but check out the reviews on this 4.4-star-rated soundbar.

"So far, haven't found anything I dislike about it. I have a two-bedroom apartment and always felt like my TV was turned up so loud that the neighbors could hear. My TV is less than two years old but sometimes I just couldn't hear it and then I thought the neighbors may/could complain. I wanted something I could put behind the couch and not break the bank," wrote one reviewer. "I absolutely love this device. It's Bluetooth, so it's perfect behind my couch. It took less than a minute to set up. On the weekends I connect my phone and listen to music while I clean. Since having this speaker we no longer turn it up all the way. It's clear and easy to use. I would buy again!"

And this is on sale -- for as long as it lasts -- for $38.

Topvision TV sound bar home theater audio sound system, $38 (down from $100)

Need a new TV to go with your soundbar? We've got you covered there, too.

43" Vizio Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV

(Photo: Walmart)

It's the 43-inch Class V series from Vizio, and it comes with 4K UHD display and a resolution of 1080p -- which is pretty dang good for a TV that costs less than $250, if you ask me. Of course, it has SmartCast, but Apple AirPlay and Chromecast are also built right in. With features like Dolby Vision Bright Mode, full array backlighting, active pixel tuning and its V-Gaming system with a 48-60 fps variable refresh rate, you'll love your new smart TV and you'll especially love the price.

43" Vizio Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $238 (down from $268)

Check out the other Vizio smart TVs below:

Best TV deals right now

(Photo: Samsung)

Looking for even more TV options? Watch your favorite shows and movies on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

Related content: