3 ‘The Voice’ Coaches Leaving Ahead of Season 28

The Voice is saying farewell to three of its Season 27 coaches as it ushers in Season 28 this fall.

Before Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire all reclaim their coaches’ chairs on the NBC singing competition, three out of the four musicians competing on the ongoing 27th season will be taking a step back — for now.

Keep reading to get the rundown on the Season 27 coaches leaving their chairs behind this fall:

Adam Levine

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

The Voice fans were thrilled to see Adam Levine return for Season 27 after the original coach stepped back in 2019 following 16 consecutive seasons on the competition show. Will the Maroon 5 frontman, who has taken home three wins with his team over the years, make another big return in the future?

John Legend

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

John Legend is no stranger to taking a break from The Voice. The Grammy-winning artist made his debut on the singing competition in Season 16 and remained on the panel through Season 22 before he decided to take a hiatus ahead of Season 23. It wasn’t long before Legend returned for Seasons 24 and 25, but he stepped back once again for Season 26. Currently competing on Season 27, it seems like Legend won’t be saying farewell to The Voice forever when he exits ahead of Season 28.

Kelsea Ballerini

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini is another star with a long, sporadic history on The Voice. The country singer, who first appeared as a Battle Advisor on Season 16, temporarily filled in for Kelly Clarkson during Season 20 of The Voice before returning as a full-time coach in Season 27. She won’t be returning for Season 28, but will likely make some kind of appearance on the NBC show in the future.

The Voice‘s Live Semi-Final performances for Season 27 kick off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.