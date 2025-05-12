Gordon Ramsay Is Bringing a New, ‘Prestigious’ Series to Apple TV+

Gordon Ramsay is bringing a “prestigious” new eight-episode documentary series to Apple TV+.

From the Hell’s Kitchen star’s Studio, Ramsay Global, comes Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars, a series hosted by food expert Jesse Burgess and featuring chefs pursuing and trying to keep hold of Michelin stars.

“As a chef, the pursuit of perfection is everything, and you cannot underestimate the unbelievable drive and ambition, the determination and sacrifice these chefs are going through day in and day out, chasing the dream of acknowledgment from the Michelin Guide,” said the world-famous chef, who acts as executive producer on the new docuseries, in a statement Monday.

Burgess agreed, “There’s no honor in any industry as prestigious and influential as the Michelin Star,” adding, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to tell the stories of some of the most exciting restaurants in the world — as they throw everything, including the kitchen sink, at their obsessive quest for the ultimate award.”

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars explores the high-stakes world of international fine dining with exclusive Michelin Guide access over the course of the year-long Michelin Guide season, following the fates of elite chefs at some of the world’s most unique and celebrated restaurants. At the end of the season, the chefs will learn if they will win, maintain or lose their Michelin Star.

“From attempting to gain their first Star, tirelessly working to secure their distinction, or striving to achieve a second or an elusive third Star, each chef faces a deeply personal challenge,” the streamer teases.

Filmed internationally in cities including Los Angeles, London, Mexico City and Copenhagen, the chefs of Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars will attempts to win a Star or face the crushing blow of losing one.

Meanwhile, the Michelin Guide’s team of inspectors attempt to track down the truth about the best of the best when it comes to culinary perfection, using false identities and phone numbers to dine anonymously. At the end of the day, only the very best will secure their spot on the Michelin Guide’s exclusive list.

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars is produced for Apple TV+ by Studio Ramsay Global, a Fox Entertainment Company. Executive producers are Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Morgan Roberts.