BravoCon 2025: Ticket Details, Bravoleb Guests Announced

BravoCon is back after taking a hiatus in 2024.

Details of the Bravo network’s fan convention — including ticketing information and confirmed guest stars — were announced Monday during NBCUniversal’s 2025 upfront presentation ahead of the Nov. 14-16 weekend at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Bravo has announced that more than 150 Bravolebrities are expected to attend the fan-focused weekend, including stars from The Real Housewives franchise, Vanderpump Rules, The Valley, and Below Deck, among others.

Confirmed as attending are Adriana De Moura, Aesha Scott, Alexia Nepola, Angela Oakley, Angie Katsanevas, Ben Robinson, Brit Eady, Britani Bateman, Brittany Cartwright, Brock Davies, Bronwyn Newport, Cynthia Bailey, Danny Booko, Dorit Kemsley, Drew Sidora, Emily Simpson, Fraser Olender, Gina Kirschenheiter, Gretchen Rossi, Guerdy Abraira, Heather Dubrow, Heather Gay, Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, Jason Caperna, Captain Jason Chambers, Jax Taylor, Jennifer Pedranti, Jesse Lally, Julia Lemigova, Kate Chastain, Katie Ginella, Kelli Ferrell, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Kiki Barth, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Barlow, Lisa Hochstein, Luke Broderick, Mary Cosby, Marysol Patton, Meredith Marks, Michelle Saniei, Nia Sanchez Booko, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Captain Sandy Yawn, Scheana Shay, Shamea Morton, Shannon Storms Beador, Sheree Whitfield, Stephanie Shojaee, Tamra Judge, Tom Schwartz, Whitney Rose and Zack Wickham.

More names will be announced leading up to the event, and fans can get the news firsthand via push notifications on the BravoCon app.

Also announced on Monday is the schedule of Andy Cohen’s five BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen shows to be held throughout the weekend at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The shows will include The Days of Our Wives: 20 Years of The Real Housewives, The Bravos, The Reading Room, The #1 Guys and Gals in the Group and Bravo’s Holiday Spectacular.

“With even more legendary Bravolebrity interactions, intimate VIP experiences, mind-blowing panel mash-ups, all-new immersive activations, and more photo ops than ever before, this is the fan-centric event you don’t want to miss,” Bravo teased, “Plus, the Bravo Bazaar returns with your favorite Bravoleb products, merch and more in one place. ”

BravoCon 2025 3-day “Bravoholic” general admission and “Future Bravoleb” VIP tickets will go on sale Friday, June 6 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, and are available at BravoCon2025.com. Bravopalooza tickets are also available for attendees “to enjoy sips, bites, and bask in the Bravo vibes, up close and personal with a mix of your favorite Bravolebs. ”