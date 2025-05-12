4 ‘The Voice’ Coaches Revealed for Season 28

The Voice is bringing back some powerhouse coaches for Season 28!

As Adam Levine, John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini say farewell to their coaches’ seats following the ongoing 27th season of the singing competition, NBC is bringing back some formidable past coaches to face off against one another for the Season 28 crown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep reading to get the rundown on the Season 28 coaching lineup:

Michael Bublé

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

For Michael Bublé, Season 28 will mark his third straight coaching stint on The Voice. The crooner first joined the singing competition series in Season 26 and earned a win right off the bat with Team Bublé’s Sonofrio Vasquez. He’s currently competing for a twofer during the ongoing Season 27.

Snoop Dogg

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg will return for his second season as a coach on The Voice in Season 28, having made his debut in Season 26. While he didn’t take home a win during his first season, he did have a member of his team, Jeremy Beloate, make the finale, priming the musician for success going into his sophomore season.

Reba McEntire

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC)

Reba McEntire will be the most experienced coach on the Season 28 panel, having previously starred on three seasons between Seasons 24 and 26. She’s tied for wins with Bublé, however, having only taken home the prize for Team Reba with Season 25’s Asher HaVon.

Niall Horan

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Niall Horan is returning to The Voice after the longest hiatus of his fellow judges. The former One Direction singer last coached in Seasons 23 and 24 of the NBC competition, but he’s 100% in wins for his tenure on the show, beating out both McEntire and Bublé with two wins — one with Gina Miles in Season 23 and the other with Huntley in Season 24.

Who will come out on top in Season 28 when it returns this fall to NBC?