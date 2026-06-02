‘Michael’ Nears Big Box Office Milestone: Will It Surpass $1B Next?

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has entered the late stages of its global box office run after delivering a strong commercial performance worldwide. Despite the movie’s undeniable success, the question now facing analysts and prediction markets is whether it has enough momentum left to reach the once-discussed $1 billion mark.

As of now, Michael has grossed approximately $849 million worldwide (via The Numbers) since its release on April 10, a figure that not only firmly places it among the higher-earning releases of the year, but as one of the 200 highest grossing films of all time. For a musical biopic, rather than a superhero franchise or hit animated franchises like Illuminations’ Mario movies, that total already represents a significant commercial success underscores the continued global appeal of Jackson’s legacy.

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However, the trajectory of its earnings has begun to flatten, and the path to $1 billion is becoming increasingly difficult as we enter the summer blockbuster season. The film’s theatrical window is effectively in its final phase. After more than a month and a half in cinemas, daily and weekly revenue has declined sharply, a standard pattern for most major releases as premium screens rotate toward newer blockbusters. At this stage, incremental gains typically rely on international holdover markets and limited expansion opportunities rather than sustained domestic strength.

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This slowdown is reflected in prediction markets. On Polymarket, traders currently assign a low probability that Michael will finish its run above the $1 billion threshold. The market consensus has gradually weakened in recent weeks as competing 2026 releases have entered or prepared to enter the global box office cycle, tightening the available audience share.

Part of the challenge is structural. The remainder of the 2026 slate is dominated by large-scale franchise entries and high-profile tentpoles that traditionally perform strongly across international markets. With competing films absorbing premium screens and marketing attention, Michael faces diminishing opportunities for the kind of late-stage acceleration that would be required to close a nearly $150 million gap.

Czy Michael będzie najbardziej dochodowym filmem 2026 roku?

There is also the natural ceiling that many musical biopics encounter. While the genre has seen breakout successes in recent years, it typically relies on sustained cultural momentum, awards season reinforcement, and repeat viewership. Michael benefited heavily from early fan enthusiasm and Jackson’s enduring global legacy, but that initial surge has largely stabilized.

Even so, crossing $851.3 million places the film in rare territory for its category. It is comfortably profitable and has likely exceeded many pre-release projections. The remaining question is not whether it succeeded, but whether it can push into an even more exclusive tier of billion-dollar films before its theatrical lifecycle fully concludes.

Unless there is an unexpected resurgence in international markets or an extended theatrical push, most analysts and prediction market traders appear aligned: the $1 billion milestone remains mathematically possible, but practically unlikely.

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