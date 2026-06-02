‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teasers Hit 20M Milestones Ahead of ‘Dune 3’ Box Office Battle

One of the most closely watched prediction market battles of 2026 is already tightening earlier than expected.

The matchup between Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday and Warner Bros.’s Dune: Part Three is set for Dec. 18, and Polymarket traders are actively pricing what is increasingly being seen as a coin flip between two heavyweight franchises.

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While Marvel’s newest Avengers entry still holds the statistical edge in opening weekend expectations, recent shifts in engagement data and betting sentiment suggest that Dune: Part Three is not just a challenger, but a legitimate threat to flip the narrative entirely if momentum continues.

Right now on Polymarket, Avengers: Doomsday remains the favorite to win the opening weekend box office matchup, sitting at roughly 93% implied probability. Dune: Part Three holds around 7%, positioning it as a longshot on paper. However, traders have begun pointing to early divergence between market pricing and attention metrics as a reason to question how stable that gap actually is this far from release.

Will Dune 3 or Avengers: Doomsday gross more on their opening weekend?

The most immediate datapoint driving that discussion is trailer performance.

Dune: Part Three has already crossed 36 million views on its first trailer across official channels, outperforming Marvel’s early promotional rollout for Avengers: Doomsday, which has largely clustered between 20 and 30 million views across teasers and follow-up releases. In Polymarket-driven discussions, that kind of divergence is often interpreted as an early “attention lead,” especially in matchups where franchise fatigue or cyclical demand could matter.

For Dune bulls on prediction markets, this is exactly the type of signal that historically precedes upside re-pricing.

The argument being made in trading circles is straightforward: Marvel still dominates baseline expectations, but Dune is outperforming on early engagement at a level that suggests underestimation in current pricing. If that gap persists into additional trailer cycles and marketing beats, traders argue the implied probability could begin to compress much faster than the current 93/7 split suggests.

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The broader context also matters for how Polymarket participants are framing this.

The Dune franchise has undeniably expanded its box office ceiling with each installment. Dune: Part Two emerged as one of the most successful and critically acclaimed releases of 2024. Led by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, and backed by a large ensemble including Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, and Austin Butler, the series has transitioned from niche prestige sci-fi into a full-scale global franchise with proven theatrical demand. Put simply: the series that inspired Star Wars (while also being influenced by it, and both existing under the Disney ecosystem through Star Wars’ ownership) is now surpassing expectations in the 21st century.

That trajectory is central to the bullish case being priced in on prediction markets: Dune is not being treated as a static underdog, but as a franchise still moving up its demand curve.

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On the Marvel side, Avengers: Doomsday is still carrying what traders view as structural advantages that are difficult to fade. Even with more disappointing MCU performances in recent years, Avengers-branded films have historically delivered outsized global openings, and Polymarket pricing reflects that embedded expectation. Perhaps even more importantly, the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom has also reinforced upside conviction among Marvel supporters, adding a legacy draw that traders expect to translate directly into opening weekend strength.

But despite those advantages, the interesting shift in market conversation is not about Marvel’s baseline strength, but rather whether that baseline is being over-weighted relative to current franchise momentum.

In Polymarket terms, the debate is no longer just “Marvel wins or loses,” but how much probability should actually be assigned to a Dune upset scenario that continues to expand in attention metrics while still sitting at a compressed implied price.

With several trailer cycles, marketing phases, and global rollout beats still ahead, traders are increasingly watching for whether Dune’s engagement lead becomes persistent enough to force a meaningful repricing. For now, Marvel remains the clear favorite in the model. But the growing divergence between Polymarket odds and early audience signals is turning Dune: Part Three into one of the more actively watched potential upset paths in the 2026 box office market.

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