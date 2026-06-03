Netflix’s Top 10 Movies Revealed: Did Polymarket Get It Right?

Netflix has updated its Top 10 list of movies and shows for the week of May 25-31, with the country’s No. 1 movie proving to be a long-lasting hit.

The Crash held its position at the top of the list of movies in the United States this week, meaning it’s the second week in a row at the top for the documentary.

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Polymarket bettors got it right this time, giving the movie overwhelming odds to stay at No. 1 for the week of May 25 through May 31. The lowest the odds fell was 40% on May 27, but quickly jumped to 81% later that day, then shot up to 97% by May 28, never dipping after that.

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The Crash is a documentary that follows an Ohio teen who crashed her car into a building, killing her boyfriend and his friend. What seemed like a tragic accident quickly turns much darker as the driver is suspected of murdering the two young men.

Netflix’s second-place movie for the week was Cleaner, the 2007 thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris and Eva Mendes. Cleaner wasn’t even on Polymarket’s radar for the top film of the week, as it had no betting odds whatsoever.

Coming in third place was GOAT, the animated kids movie starring Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union and Stephen Curry. In it, Curry portrays a young goat chasing his dream of being a professional “roarball” player. Polymarket’s final odds gave GOAT a less than 1% chance of being the top movie of the week.

Will The Crash have enough momentum to hold its spot atop the charts for the week of June 1-7? The start of a new month always means a massive dump of fresh movies and shows on the platform with plenty of potential to threaten the top spot.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, June 3 is Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a documentary dissecting the trial of the King of Pop and his complex legacy.

Another movie that could take the No. 1 spot for the week is Office Romance, the highly promoted rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein. Premiering on Friday, June 6, Office Romance is promised to be a charming and raunchy comedy in which Lopez plays a powerful CEO and Goldstein is her airline’s newest lawyer, prompting a secret office romance.

We’ll have to wait and see if The Crash holds its title or if another Netflix movie swoops in for the crown.