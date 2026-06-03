Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows Revealed: Did Polymarket Get It Right?

Netflix has revealed its Top 10 list of TV shows in the United States for the week of May 25-31.

With several new series in rotation, Polymarket traders were placing bets on which show would reign supreme at the end of the week; turns out, they got it right last week, with The Boroughs taking the No. 1 spot.

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Polymarket bettors gave The Boroughs, a new sci-fi series produced by Stranger Things‘ the Duffer Brothers, overwhelming odds to take the No. 1 spot on the TV show charts. The odds did dip from 96% to 14% on May 29, but quickly recovered, soaring to 91% on May 30 and only going up from there.

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Nemesis, which took second place on the weekly Netflix charts, as well as the second season of The Four Seasons, were Polymarket’s next-best bets. Though Nemesis ultimately ended up with less than 1% odds, the cat-and-mouse detective show initially had a 26% shot. The Four Seasons even reached 79% odds on May 29, but ultimately fell to minuscule odds as the week went on.

Will The Boroughs be popular enough to hold on to the No. 1 title again this week? It will have to compete with The Four Seasons and Nemesis as well as a few other new series premiering this week, like Night Shift for Cuties and The Witness.

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows (Week of May 25-31)

The Boroughs Nemesis The Four Seasons Season 2 Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted WWE RAW Worst Ex Ever Season 2 Bad Thoughts Season 2 The Roast of Kevin Hart Danny Go! Man on Fire

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