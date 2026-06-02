‘Dune: Part Three’ Teaser Trailer Views Overtake ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Ahead of Box Office Face-Off

One of the biggest box office battles in cinematic history is already underway.

The clash between Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday is on track to be one of the most closely watched head-to-head matchups in film history, with both movies set to hit theaters on Dec. 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Typically, big-budget movies will do light coordination with each other so both films can maximize box office revenue. But in this case, neither Marvel nor Warner Bros. (who are overseeing Dune’s release) are willing to step down. While Marvel’s latest Avengers film remains the clear favorite to be the higher-grossing film, recent trailer data suggests the race may not be as one-sided as the odds imply.

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three has generated more than 39 million views on YouTube, outperforming the promotional teasers for Avengers: Doomsday, which have roughly accumulated between 20 and 30 million views each across several official uploads. The accomplishment is exceptionally notable when one considers Marvel’s long history of dominating online engagement and trailer metrics.

Will Dune 3 or Avengers: Doomsday gross more on their opening weekend?

Marvel’s cumulative trailers in the 2010s are believed to have surpassed 15 billion total views. The shift indicates two trends: the first is that Marvel no longer has the box office ceiling it once did; the second is that the Dune franchise has become one of the most well-liked sci-fi trilogies in modern cinema.

The growing excitement should not come as a surprise. The first two Dune films were both commercial and critical successes, with Dune: Part Two becoming one of the biggest movies of 2024 while earning widespread praise from audiences and critics alike. Led by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Two also bolstered a star-studded ensemble including Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Anya Taylor-Joy, among others. The franchise has steadily expanded its audience with each installment. Now, director Denis Villeneuve is preparing to conclude Paul Atreides’ epic story with what many fans expect to be its most ambitious chapter yet.

The impressive trailer numbers certainly strengthen the case for Dune supporters. But despite the strong online engagement, Polymarket traders remain firmly in Marvel’s corner.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings *Offer for first time users only Claim Offer From Polymarket

Right now, bettors on Polymarket give Avengers: Doomsday roughly a 93% chance of earning a larger opening weekend than Dune: Part Three when the two films debut this December. Meanwhile, Dune sits at approximately 7%, making it a sizable underdog despite the attention generated by its first trailer.

One major reason for the disparity is Marvel’s unparalleled track record when it comes to opening weekends. While recent MCU entries have produced mixed results, Avengers films have historically operated on an entirely different scale. Previous installments routinely generated massive global debuts, and many analysts expect Doomsday to benefit from years of built-up anticipation. The film is also expected to feature Robert Downey Jr.’s highly anticipated return to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom, a casting decision that generated enormous attention across the entertainment industry.

Play video

As mentioned earlier, trailer views are often viewed as an early indicator of audience interest. The fact that Dune: Part Three has managed to outperform Avengers: Doomsday in that category has not gone unnoticed. While prediction market traders continue to heavily favor Marvel, Dune’s trailer success suggests the sci-fi epic may have more momentum than its long-shot odds indicate.

Of course, there is still plenty of time before either film reaches theaters. Additional trailers, marketing campaigns, and promotional appearances will likely shape audience expectations over the coming months. For now, bettors believe Marvel holds a commanding advantage. But if trailer engagement is any indication, Dune: Part Three may be a more formidable challenger than current odds suggest.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.