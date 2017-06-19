‘Cars 3’ Producers On [SPOILER]’s New Look

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Cars 3.

Cars 3 took a bold move in rebranding its star character, Lightning McQueen, with new colors at the end of the film.

Lightning seems poised to carry Doc Hudson’s colors into Cars 4 and beyond. That is, assuming there is a Cars 4.

“We left it ambitious movie magic. Ya know? Figure it out,” says Cars 3 producer Kevin Reher. “If somebody says, ‘Well is there a Cars 4? It’s like, I dunno, you got an idea for us? Cuz it really takes a director to come up with a good idea.”

“They change their paint every week. But for the very end, we wanted to take the story all the way. And have him truly wearing a different skin,” adds director Brian Fee.

Sounds like fans will have to wait and see what the road ahead holds for Pixar‘s Cars franchise.

In Cars 3, blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he turns to Cruz Ramirez, an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning. With inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns, No. 95 prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.

Cars 3 is directed by Brian Fee and stars the voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy, Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington and Lea DeLaria.

Cars 3 opened in first place at the box office this week, earning $53 million in its first weekend, dethroning Wonder Woman, and beating out fellow openers All Eyez on Me, 47 Meters Down, and Rough Night. The film is the eighteenth from Pixar, the revered studio that created animated movies including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Up, Wall-E, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, Ratatouille, A Bug’s Life, Inside Out, Brave, and The Good Dinosaur. Pixar’s next film will be a new property called Coco.

Cars 3 is now playing in theaters.

