New York Knicks NBA Champion Ties the Knot With Reality TV Personality

A big year continued for Karl-Anthony Towns on Saturday as he celebrated his wedding.

According to multiple outlets, the New York Knicks star married Jordyn Woods on Saturday in Malibu, California. They held a star-studded wedding while the Pacific Ocean provided a backdrop.

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Several members of the New York Knicks attended the ceremony while supporting their teammate on a milestone day.

The wedding also featured such guests as Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Teyana Taylor, Gayle King, Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller, and Christine Taylor.

Page Six reports that guests of the wedding left the venue with customized hooded sweatshirts bearing the message, “Married in 5.” This references the Knicks defeating the Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals to win the championship last season.

This wedding capped off a year in which Towns and Woods altered their schedule. They had dated for nearly six years before Woods proposed on Christmas Eve 2025.

However, the wedding planning took a backseat to a different objective. Towns and the Knicks had an opportunity to compete for the NBA title. Once the team closed out the season as champions, Towns and Woods shifted their attention to wedding planning.

Now that the wedding is over, Towns and Woods will celebrate the early months of marriage. The NBA player’s attention will then shift back to another goal — defending the championship.

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Towns will be back with the Knicks in 2026-27 as he helps the team try to win the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive season.

The goal is to go back-to-back, but the Polymarket traders don’t see this happening. These traders list the Knicks fourth among the potential NBA champions at a 12% chance.

The Thunder lead the list of favorites at a 22% chance to win the title next season. The Spurs are second at 21% after losing to the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

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The 76ers, the team that just landed LeBron James in free agency, ranks third among the contenders. The 76ers have a 13% chance to win the title next season, according to the Polymarket traders.

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