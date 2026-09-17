Aaron Judge Suddenly Exits Game Just Days After Returning From Injury

The New York Yankees are waiting to see how captain Aaron Judge recovers after an early exit from Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Judge, who only recently returned from a fractured rib, went 0-2 in his at-bat appearances. The team then used a pinch hitter in place of him during the sixth inning.

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Speaking after the game, Judge said that he began feeling lower leg tightness during the game’s first inning. He ultimately left to avoid a bigger problem.

There is no update on Aaron Judge as of this moment



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“I tried to kind of play it off and see how long we could go, because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said.

“But kind of talking it over, I thought it’d be the right move to come out, so I don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepath.”

The Yankees won’t have to provide any updates about Judge in the immediate future. The team has Thursday off, and he will use the time to receive treatment.

The Yankees will then prepare for a pivotal stretch of the regular season after clinching a postseason berth. They will face off with the Diamondbacks, Rays, and Orioles. The four-game series against the Rays could help the Yankees win the division and potentially secure a first-round bye.

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The Yankees and Rays are evenly matched in terms of Polymarket rankings. The traders currently list the two rival teams as having the same odds to win the American League and reach the World Series.

According to these traders, the Yankees and Rays both have a 24% chance to win the conference. They are the favorites compared to the Red Sox (12%), Guardians (11%), White Sox (10%), and Astros (9%).

The Rays still remain the overwhelming favorite to win the American League East while holding a four-game lead over the Yankees. The traders give the Rays a 92% chance to take the division. The Yankees sit at 9%.

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The coming weeks will provide more clarity about this division and whether the Yankees can beat those odds. Judge’s health will likely play a role in this outcome as he continues to work his way back from multiple issues.

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