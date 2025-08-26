Ben Stiller Is Taking a Step Back From ‘Severance’

In a shocking move, Ben Stiller is stepping away from Severance.

The actor drew plenty of acclaim for his work behind the camera on Severance, which has become Apple TV+’s biggest hit by a large margin and one of the biggest TV shows of the decade. The second season of Severance, several episodes of which were written, produced and/or directed by Stiller, is the most-nominated TV series at this year’s Emmys with a whopping 27 nominations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s surprising, then, that Stiller announced in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times that he won’t be directing any new episodes of the series.

Instead, Stiller is planning to shoot a new survival movie set in World War II, which will tell “the true story of a downed airman in occupied France and how he got involved with the French Resistance.” In addition, he’s starring in the upcoming Meet the Parents reboot Focker-in-Law, and is set to lead HBO’s upcoming music-focused dramedy The Band.

In addition, he wants to work on a film version of a passion project of his—a biopic centered around the bribery scandal surrounding Richard Nixon’s vice president Spiro Agnew, which will be based off of Rachel Maddow’s true crime podcast Bag Man.

“These things take time to come together,” Stiller said, “and the older you get, the more you realize that you only have so much time.”

After the interview released though, Stiller revealed he is still going to write for the series and will possibly return to the director’s chair at some point in the future.

“It’s been full time the last 8 months working on season 3 and I’m not going anywhere,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “We have incredible directors and a team that creates the show. I love directing it and look forward to at some point again for sure. I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve.”