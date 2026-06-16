Knicks Player Put off Wedding Planning to Pursue NBA Championship

Now that he’s an NBA champion, New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns can turn his attention from the hardwood to the altar.

Towns spoke to TMZ on Monday from a Raising Cane’s in Times Square and told the media outlet that he’s ready to begin wedding planning alongside fiancée Jordyn Woods.

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The couple has been dating for nearly six years and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2025.

While the couple was no doubt excited about their upcoming nuptials, Towns quickly shifted his focus from popping the question to finishing the job with his Knicks teammates.

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“I need to start planning,” Towns told TMZ. “I need to start there. The only thing I’ve been planning this whole time an NBA championship.”

Of course, that plan went off without a hitch. Towns and the Knicks secured the NBA title on Saturday in San Antonio, defeating the Spurs 4 games to 1 in the best-of-seven format. The title ended a 53-year championship drought for the Knicks.

Towns averaged better than 20 points and nearly 12 rebounds for New York during the postseason, a playoff season that saw the Knicks lose three times in 19 games.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 07: Karl-Anthony Town and Jordyn Woods attend the Fashion Scholarship Fund 88th Annual Gala honoring Jerry Lorenzo, Sara and Erin Foster, and Tony Spring, co-hosted by Christian Siriano and Coco Rocha at The Glasshouse on April 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

Woods, who gained popularity on the reality shows Life of Kylie and The Masked Singer, would be wise to get Towns involved in the wedding planning sooner than later. The NBA season starts again in October, and the Knicks are currently considered contenders to repeat.

Polymarket shows the Knicks trading at 11% to be NBA champions for the 2026-27 campaign. That’s the fourth-highest percentage behind only Oklahoma City (20%), San Antonio (19%) and the Boston Celtics (13%).

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Then again, Towns could always pay someone to hammer out the details.

He can certainly afford it. The 30-year-old is playing on a four-year, $220 million deal he signed in 2022 that runs through the conclusion of the ’27-28 season. Since being selected first overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns has earned more than $285 million.

In addition to his on-court earnings, he’s also the soon-to-be owner of an NBA championship ring and a wedding band.

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