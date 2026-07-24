LeBron James Reveals His Next Team — Was Polymarket Right?

An important NBA question now has an answer. Twenty-two-time NBA All-Star LeBron James has revealed where he will spend the 2026-27 season.

ESPN broke the news on Friday after speaking to Klutch CEO Rich Paul, James’ agent. Paul said that the four-time NBA Finals MVP will join the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal that includes a player option.

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This answers a question that has lingered since June 30, when Paul informed the Los Angeles Lakers that James would not return for a ninth season with the team. He would enter free agency and seek one more opportunity to win his fifth NBA title.

The Ohio native has played for three teams thus far in a career dating back to 2003. He started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he spent seven seasons with the team.

James then headed to the Miami Heat in 2010-11 and kicked off a four-year tenure. He won two NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVP awards. He then returned to the Cavaliers for another four seasons, starting in 2014-15. He led his home state team to its first title in over 50 years.

James joined the Lakers in 2018-19, and he kicked off an eight-year tenure. He won his fourth NBA title in 2019-20.

Once he entered free agency, the conversation shifted to his next team. Many pointed to the Warriors as the best suitor, considering the opportunity to join forces with Steph Curry.

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The Polymarket traders also got in on the action while trying to predict where the veteran player would land. On July 1, they gave the Warriors a 50% chance to add James to the roster.

These numbers have certainly changed over past weeks while reports have circulated about where he will play. The Bucks moved to 41% at one point while the Heat rose as high as 55.5%.

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Yet, the 76ers constantly remained in this conversation. This team began rising as reports indicated that it could be a possible option for James, but its chances never rose above 21% in the Polymarket odds.

That situation changed on Friday as Paul provided the details to ESPN. This made the Polymarket odds rocket up to 100% as NBA fans and traders alike finally received their answer.

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