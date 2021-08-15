Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Didn't Have to Go Far to Make Acting Debut

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw made her acting debut this week, and she did not have to go very far for a chance to show off her talents. The 19-year-old can be seen in McGraw's new music video for "7500 OBO," which was released on Friday. The video was released a week after Audrey's parents secured their biggest acting roles yet in Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel 1883.

In the video, a man decides to sell his truck because it reminds him too much of an old flame. However, the video is told from the perspective of a teenager, played by Audrey, who is left heartbroken after her own love moves away. The video was directed by Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos and is McGraw's first since 2018, reports PEOPLE. "7500 OBO" will be featured on McGraw's new album, Here on Earth, which was released in August 2020. The album also includes the singles "I Called Mama" and "Undivided."

During a YouTube premiere interview, McGraw said the directors came up with the idea of casting Audrey in the video since he would never have thought of it. "This is sort of the first time that we've stuck Audrey out there in the middle of a video and you guys suggested it," McGraw said. "But then when I kept reading the [video] treatment... she was the only person I could think of." Hill and McGraw are also parents to daughters Gracie, 24, and Maggie, 23.

Although McGraw and Hill have found immeasurable success in the country music world, the two have found another challenge to tackle. Last week, the couple was cast in 1883, Tyler Sheridan's upcoming Yellowstone prequel series for the Paramount+ streaming platform. They will play James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character John Dutton. Sam Elliott will also star in the series as cowboy Shea Brennan.

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said in a statement last week. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

McGraw has starred in several movies, including The Blind Side, Country Strong, Tomorrowland, The Shack, and Flicka. This will be his first lead role in a TV series. Hill starred in the 2017 movie Dixieland and the 2004 remake of The Stepford Wives. No release date has been set for 1883, but Yellowstone Season 4 is expected to start later this year on the Paramount Network.