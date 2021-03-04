Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Stuns in Glamourous Polaroid Photo

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw shared a classic polaroid photo on Instagram and fans flooded her comment section. In the photo, the 19-year-old stuns in a brown, sleeveless top with dark-colored lipstick, and rocked a casual hairstyle. "We love a good Polaroid @morgan.maher XoXo," she captioned.

One commenter wrote, "WOWZA," while someone else said, "So beautiful." Another Instagram user commented, "hello miss," as someone else echoed using strictly fire emojis.

Recently, Audrey posted a black and white photo of herself enjoying a day on the water as she laid on a surfboard. It's not clear when the photo was taken but her caption letd her followers think it may not have been a photo that had recently been taken. However, she and her sisters did enjoy a trip to the Bahamas after the holidays. Either way, she has been traveling some with her sisters, Gracie and Maggie, after being in close quarters with her parents for several months as a result of the pandemic. McGraw joked that his daughter is "really over" her parents at the moment after having spent so much time with them the last several months.

"Everything shut down in March, and she's been stuck with us since March," her father explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "She spent three trips with us, about 16-hour a day drives, listening to my music and listening to dad jokes. She's really over us." Just ahead of Christmas, her mom, Faith Hill, celebrated her 19th birthday by sharing a sweet throwback video of Audrey in her younger years.

"Hard to believe that our baby girl, Audrey turns 19 years old today. As you can see from this video at the tender age of 5, a broken ankle could not stop this child from her true passion," she captioned the video that showed Audrey belting out a tune from Across the Universe. Hill mentioned her daughter was obsessed with the movie growing up, suggesting she watched 100 times and possibly even more.

Audrey and her family are incredibly close. She's been spending a lot of time with her sisters and sharing their memories together online, as well as, partaking in fun family nights where each person dresses up in character. Audrey and her other family members have shared several moments together on their respective social media accounts and fans love every bit of it.