'Yellowstone' Season 4 Teaser Trailer Arrives With Tentative Premiere Date Target

✖

The wait for Yellowstone Season 4 will last more than a year after Paramount Network set a target release date for the new batch of episodes. The network also released a teaser for the season to help keep fans excited for the next adventures of the Dutton family. Season 3 ended with the family getting plenty of reasons to seek out revenge, and it all promises to come to an explosive head this fall.

Yellowstone's first three seasons aired between June and August, but Season 4 will be the first to air during the colder months. Paramount Network has not announced a specific premiere date, but sources told Deadline the network is targeting November. The plan is to use CBS' NFL coverage to raise awareness for the show, which has become Paramount Network's marquee drama since it debuted in June 2018. The series is headlined by Kevin Costner and was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

Season 4 will also feature many new faces in the cast. Jacki Weaver, an Oscar nominee for Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook, will star as Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner, who is trying to wrestle away John Dutton's (Costner) control of his Montana ranch. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) will play a protester trying to stop the state-funded police force protecting industrialized farming, while Kathryn Kelly (Nashville) will play a veterinarian tech who starts a relationship with a Dutton cowboy. Finn Little (Storm Boy) was cast as Carter, a young boy who reminds the family of Rip (Cole Houser). Will Patton, who joined the show in Season 3 as Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) biological father in Season 3, was promoted to series regular.

Since moving Season 4 to the winter means Paramount Network doesn't have new Yellowstone episodes this summer, the network is using the extra time to help fans catch up. During the July 4 weekend, the network will re-air every episode, starting at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 3. Although Yellowstone airs on a ViacomCBS-owned network, past seasons are only available to stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock, not Paramount+.

ViacomCBS has big plans for Yellowstone beyond the main series. The prequel, Y: 1883, will explore the origins of the Dutton Family's success in Montana. It will start production in Texas later this summer and will only be available on Paramount+. Another number-named spin-off, 6666, is in the works. This one is set on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.