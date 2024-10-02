'Another Legend Lost': Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw Among Those Honoring the Late Kris Kristofferson

Country music superstar Tim McGraw is among those honoring the late Kris Kristofferson. Taking to Instagram, McGraw shared a photo of himself and Kristofferson, writing in the post's caption, "Another legend lost.... Honored to have witnessed the great [Kris Kristofferson]."

Kristofferson died on Sunday, Sept. 29. He was 88. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home," read a statement from his family. "We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

In addition to McGraw, a number of other country stars have paid tribute to Kristofferson, including Dolly Parton. Following Kristofferson's passing on Sunday, Parton took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late country music legend. "What a great loss, what a great writer, what a great actor, what a great friend," Parton wrote alongside a butterfly graphic. "I will always love you."

Reba McEntire also honored Kristofferson by sharing a photo of them together and writing, "What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris."