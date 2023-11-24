Tim McGraw Leaves the Thanksgiving Cooking to Wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw knows his way around the kitchen, but on Thanksgiving, he leaves the cooking to wife Faith Hill. Speaking to his record label in 2020, McGraw discussed his family's Thanksgiving traditions, sharing a few of his favorite dishes that are likely present on tables across America.

"For Thanksgiving, I don't cook. Faith does all the cooking for Thanksgiving. We have to have turkey, we have to have our stuffing and we have to have cornbread and peas, of course." While Hill takes over the kitchen on Thanksgiving, McGraw can hold his own. In 2020, he stepped up his cooking skills with all the extra time at home in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I crave stuff all the time. I love a great cheeseburger," the singer told his record label while quarantining at home in 2020. "I mean, I'm a cheeseburger fanatic, but now it's more turkey burgers than a real cheeseburger every now and then."

McGraw added, "Faith makes great fried chicken, so we've had fried chicken quite a few times and I make the mashed potatoes. We've had fried chicken and mashed potatoes quite a few times, and she makes the best-roasted chicken that you can possibly imagine. And I make a pretty dang good country fried steak."

As for how the 1883 couple fared during the pandemic, they apparently got along great. All the extra time together wasn't actually that different for the couple.

"Faith and I spend 90 percent of our time together," he told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020. "We're sort of homebodies. We don't get out much and we always cook at home. We don't eat out much. We're always around the house, so we spend a lot of time together anyway. But this has been really good. We enjoy just cuddling up and watching movies, TV series."