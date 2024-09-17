Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Lands Major Acting Role

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter Gracie McGraw is taking her musical talents to the stage! The 27-year-old, who like her parents is known for her singing talents, is set to make her theater debut opposite Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard in Babe, an off-Broadway play.

"I can't believe this is real. I'll be making my off-Broadway debut coming so so soon," Gracie shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. "There are lots of words floating around in my head right now and I just can't seem to put together the right thing to say, but just know that I have never EVER been more excited, scared, or ready for anything in my life. It is an honor and dream to work with this incredible team!!"

Directed by Scott Elliott and featuring original music by BETTY, according to Broadway World, Babe stars Tomei as Abby and Howard as Gus, who have produced everything from "grunge to femme punk hits... Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it." Gracie takes on the role of Katherine, a fresh A&R hire who "calls Abby out on the compromises she's made in her work," forcing Abby to "face the music and fight to survive."

The play, which launches The New Group's 30th Anniversary Season and opens at The Pershing Square Signature Center on Nov. 20, will mark Gracie's off-Broadway debut. Celebrating his daughter's major career milestone, McGraw reposted the news on Instagram, writing, "Check out our daughter Gracie in her debut !!! We are so proud of her!!" Hill – who also shares daughters Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 22, with McGraw – did not share a post of her own, as she has deactivated her social media pages.

Many of Gracie's followers and fellow celebs also cheered her on in the comments section of her post. Her sister Audrey commented, "So much talent," with family friend Rita Wilson adding, "So excited for you!!!! What a cast!!!!"Actress Donna Murphy wrote, "GRACIE !! Soooo exciting! Congrats beauty ! They are so lucky to have you!!" Martina McBride added, "Congratulations!!!" One fan commented, "Bravo!!! Can't wait to see you perform!!!"

Babe is produced by The New Group in association with Red Yes Studio. The off-Broadway play begins performances Oct. 29 before the its Official Opening Night on Nov. 20 at The Pershing Square Signature Center. The production runs through Dec. 22.