Tim McGraw Officially Announces New Album 'Here on Earth'

After months of anticipation, Tim McGraw has officially announced that his upcoming album, Here on Earth, will be released on Aug. 21. "This album is a musical tapestry of life, of us being together here on Earth in 2020," McGraw said in a video on Instagram. "It's little vignettes of different perspectives in everyone's world."

Here on Earth will be McGraw's first album with Big Machine Records since returning to the label earlier this year. In May, McGraw released the album's lead single, "I Called Mama," and he shared the album's title track on Friday along with a video which features people from all walks of life wearing McGraw's signature black cowboy hat and holding up signs sharing why they are "here on Earth." According to McGraw's sign, his reason for being is "to bring people together through music."

(Photo: Big Machine Label Group)

A press release shares that Here on Earth "provides a musical tapestry of life and a shared experience that we can use to connect all the different lives that we live, all the different parts of the world that we come from and use music as the universal language to bring people together." McGraw will begin his Here on Earth Tour on July 10 with special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress, but the tour was canceled in May to the coronavirus pandemic.

See the album's full tracklist below and pre-order Here on Earth here.

1. "L.A." | Carlton Anderson, Shane Minor, Phil O'Donnell

2." Chevy Spaceship" | Jonny Price

3. "Here On Earth" | Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite

4. "Damn Sure Do" | Tony Lane, James T. Slater

5. "Hallelujahville" | Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith, Brett Taylor

6. "Good Taste In Women" | Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson, Nathan Spicer

7. "Hard To Stay Mad At" | Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna

8. "Sheryl Crow" | Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Laura Veltz

9. "Not From California" | Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Matt McVaney, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

10. "Hold You Tonight" | Ross Copperman, Jon Nite

11. "7500 OBO" | Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott, Nathan Spicer

12. "If I Was A Cowboy" | Zack Dyer, Lonnie Lee Fowler, Dave Turnbill

13. "I Called Mama" | Marv Green, Lance Miller, Jimmy Yeary

14. "Gravy" | Andy Albert, Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin

15. "War Of Art" | Lance Miller, Jeremy Spillman, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

16. "Doggone" | Claire Douglas, Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, Aimee Mayo