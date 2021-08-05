'Yellowstone' Fans Rejoice After Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Join '1883' Cast
On Wednesday, it was announced that Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill have all joined the cast of Yellowstone spinoff 1883, and fans everywhere are rejoicing. The new series will be a prequel, jumping back to tell the story of James and Margaret Dutton, who traveled to Montana more than a century ago to seek a better life. The Dutton family patriarch and matriarch will be played by McGraw and Hill, respectively.
Elliott will be playing Shea Brennan, who Deadline described as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past." Brennan is tasked with "guiding a group from Texas to Montana," but they will quickly learn that he is not one to "suffer fools." In a statement on joining the cast of the new series, Elliott said, "It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us."
The former Ranch star continued, "The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it." Fans of Elliot, McGraw, Hill, and Yellowstone have since been buzzing on social media about the casting news. Scroll down to read what they are saying!
"Pretty freaking excited," one fan tweeted. "Sam as the Wagon Foreman. I can picture it now. I am sure Tim will be good and hopefully Faith will do good."
"I love Yellowstone. I'm looking forward to seeing some of the Dutton family history played out," commented a fan of the show.
"This will be wonderful," an excited Twitter user wrote. "Not only do you get Faith but Tim too. This will be a real blockbuster!"
"Hell Yeah. Love Yellowstone with Kelly Reilly. I sure gonna love this show with Faith Hill," a fan tweeted. "Can't wait. It's going to be AWESOME!"
"Can't wait to see you & Tim perform together," someone tweeted to Hill. "And what a great show to do together. Congratulations!"
"This is exciting news. I am a huge fan of the show," a fan commented on McGraw's post about joining the series. "You and Faith in the prequel will be most excellent!"
"OMG, this is gonna be so good just because of Sam Elliott," one last fan tweeted.