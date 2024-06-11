Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Shows off Her Incredible Voice With Jeff Buckley Cover

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey is proving that talent runs in her famous family! The country superstar couple's youngest daughter took to Instagram Monday to share her cover of Jeff Buckley's "Lover, You Should've Come Over," performing the song while playing the piano in a dreamy white gown.

"Singing for crickets at 1am," the 22-year-old captioned the video. "piano a bit out of tune (sorry y'all), moving too much, forgot some words (sorry Jeff), lost my voice, went blind, stubbed my toe, and took a shot. All is well."

Despite the minor issues, Audrey's performance blew her followers away. "I hear her momma in her voice...." one commenter wrote, as a different user drew a similar comparison to the "This Kiss" singer. " Beautiful voice. You sound so much like your mum." Another person agreed, "I hear your mom in your voice so beautifully amazing."

Audrey's vocals have earned similar praise in the past, with followers often wondering if she will go on to follow in her parents' superstar footprints. Hill and McGraw are also parents to daughters Maggie, 25, and Gracie, 27, who is also pursuing music professionally. In 2015, Gracie even performed with her father onstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville their song "Here Tonight."

In January, Grammy Award-winning singer, 56, made sure to give his youngest her flowers as well, praising her cover of Tammy Wynette's 1968 track "Stand by Your Man" in an Instagram video. "Whew! Our baby girl Audrey. Gosh, she is so talented man," McGraw said in the video. "I've said it 100 times, all of our girls are so talented, they all sing great. Audrey is just so special, she is such an incredible writer as well."

"I mean we get to hear this whenever she's home, she'll sit on the piano and we can hear this all through the house and we can hear the stuff that's writing and I'm telling you, her voice and the things that she writes are just so mind-blowing and so deep and so special," he continued, calling Audrey a "true artist" with a "true artist's soul."

The "It's Your Love" singer continued, "Faith and I will just sit there and listen. She doesn't know we're listening half the time, sometimes we have to sneak around and watch her so she doesn't see us because she'll stop sometimes." Growing emotional, he concluded his message, "My goodness, I am proud. I mean, gosh, these girls! Whew."