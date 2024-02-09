Tim McGraw Fans Think His Daughter Audrey Is Dating Netflix Star 20 Years Her Elder

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw may have a new man in her life. Eagle-eyed fans are speculating that Audrey, 22, has sparked romance with Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who is 20 years older than her, after the pair shared new photos to their respective Instagram accounts of one another.

Although fans have long romantically linked Audrey and Garcia-Rulfo, 42, speculation started to run rampant in January when Audrey took to Instagram to share a photo of her rumored boyfriend. The image, showing the actor standing outside at night and staring directly at the camera, illuminated by green-blue lighting, was shared without caption. Just a few days later, Garcia-Rulfo took to his own account to post an intimate picture of who many believed to be Audrey. In the black-and-white photo, the woman's face is covered as she sits on a hotel bed wearing a silky white negligée. Written overtop the photo are the words, "Hotels spy on their guests." Audrey replied to the post with, "Windows name names."

Audrey and the Netflix star have been at the center of romance rumors for some time now, first sparking speculation they were dating over the summer when they began to share photos of one another online. In June, Audrey, who is the youngest daughter of the country power couple, shared a black-and-white photo an unidentified man lounging on a chair. Fans immediately guessed the person in the image was Garcia-Ruflo, with one fan even asking in the comments if they were doing a "hard launch: of their relationship.

The following month, Audrey returned to the social media platform with a carousel of pictures taken at Copa Del Sol (Cup of the Sun) in Careyes, Mexico, with one image in the gallery appearing to show Garcia-Ruflo with his back to the camera. A week later, the actor shared images that someone had taken of him at the same spot, sparking further speculation that they were dating with the caption, "My sweet Caroline," a possible nod to Audrey's middle name. The pair have continued to share subtle photos and posts ever since, adding fuel to the rumors.

At this time, neither Audrey nor Garcia-Ruflo have commented on the speculation surrounding them. Their most recent posts spurred plenty of comments, with one person writing on Audrey's post, "good for her! As long as they are both happy and not hurting anyone." Another person commented, "if he is your boyfriend, you are a lucky woman."