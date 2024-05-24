Tim McGraw to Star in New Netflix Show

Tim McGraw has a new role. Variety reports the country legend will star in an untitled series, which is set in the world of competitive bull riding. The official logline for the series reads the project follows "a megastar champion (McGraw) facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past." Skydance Television helms the project. It was announced as part of Netflix's upfront presentation.

Brandon Camp is the series creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. Taylor Elmore is also serving as co-showrunner and executive producer. McGraw is not just starring, but also executive producing the project along with Tim Staples, Brian Kaplan and Joel Bergvall under their Down Home production banner. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce for Skydance Television.

McGraw has expanded his entertainment resume by adding acting to his repertoire. He most recently starred in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, as well as made cameo appearances in two episodes of Yellowstone. Other acting credits include The Blind Side, Country Strong, "Tomorrowland, Friday Night Lights, Four Christmases, and The Kingdom.

McGraw opened up about the differences in acting versus singing. In terms of auditioning, he said, as reported by WCCQ: "It's the hardest thing in the world. The things that I've done that I think that I've done the best at are the things I didn't have to audition for. Every time it's like, 'Do you hate me?' Like, when you don't get anything back, and they just walk off, you're like, 'Did I suck? Did I just ruin that scene for him?' The best advice I ever got as an actor came from Billy Bob Thornton when we were doing Friday Night Lights, and I was scared to death because that was my first big movie. I asked him for any advice he'd give me, and he says, 'If you think you're not doing enough, you're probably still doing too much.'"