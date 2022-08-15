The Chicks Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' Cover

The Chicks became the latest to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John by performing "Hopelessly Devoted to You" during their performance in George, Washington Saturday night. Newton-John performed the song in Grease and it became one of her signature songs. The "Physical" singer died on Aug. 8 at 73.

Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer diverged from their usual set to perform "Hopelessly Devoted to You." They encouraged the audience to sing along, with Maines taking the lead vocal. A member of the audience caught the emotional moment and shared it on YouTube.

"We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John," Maines told the audience, reports PEOPLE. "I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song."

Newton-John, who fought breast cancer for 30 years, died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, her husband, John Easterling, said in a statement on Aug. 8. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," her family said. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."

Newton-John was one of the biggest pop stars of the 1970s, with hits like "Long Live Love," "I Honestly Love You," "If You Love Me (Let Me Know)," "Have You Ever Been Mellow," "Cone On Over," and "Please Mr. Please." In 1978, she starred with John Travolta in Grease, which included "You're The One That I Want," "Summer Nights," and "Hopelessly Devoted to You." Newton-John's success continued into the 1980s, thanks to the incredible hit "Physical." She released her final single, a duet with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi called "Window in the Wall," last year.

The Chicks' performance in Washington was their last time onstage until Sept. 28 when they perform in Clarkson, Michigan. It is the first of three shows postponed back in June when Maines' doctor orders her to take vocal rest. The trio will finish their 2022 tour at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas on Oct. 14.