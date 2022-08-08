Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Shares Sweet Photos With Her Late Mother

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared a gallery of photos with her mother on Instagram in her first public response to Newton-John's death. The Grease icon died peacefully Monday morning at her Southern California ranch after a long battle with breast cancer.

Lattanzi, 36, published photos with her mother that date back to her childhood. She included several recent photos, including pictures from interviews they did together last year for their single "Window in the Wall." Lattanzi did not include a caption, instead offering fans a venue to share their condolences. Lattanzi is Newton-John's only daughter. Her father is Newton-John's first husband, actor Matt Lattanzi.

Lattanzi also shared a photo with Newton-John on Friday, three days before her death. "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend," Lattanzi wrote.

When Newton-John decided to record "Window in the Wall," Lattanzi was the only person she thought of as a duet partner. "The only person I thought of was Chloe to sing it with me because it was such a personal song," Newton-John told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. "Luckily she agreed. It is not really her genre of music, but it was a very special thing to do it with her."

The "Physical" singer called recording with her daughter a "very special healing" process and she hoped people listening would have the same response. "When I heard the song for the first time, it touched my heart because it is about seeing another person's point of view and still loving them and understanding them," Newton-John said. "In this particular time in the world, it is the perfect message, to have compassion for each other and friendship for each other in this very unusual time on the planet." The mother-daughter duo also appeared in the song's video, filmed outside Newton-John's California home in one day.

Lattanzi has recorded music on her own, and she recalled the most important piece of advice her mom gave her. Newton-John "said, 'It's so much more important, Chloe, that you come from your heart and you make people feel something. You can have an imperfect note, but, as a singer, it's much more important that people feel you than you showing off vocal tricks,'" Lattanzi told ET.

Newton-John died on Monday at 73. In addition to Lattanzi and her husband John Easterling, she is survived by brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona, and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall. In lieu of flowers, her family asked for donations to be made in her honor to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.