The Chicks Talk 'Kinship' With Beyonce While Reflecting on 'Daddy Lessons' Performance

in 2016, The Chicks were joined by Beyoncé during the CMA Awards for a performance of Beyoncé's "Daddy Lessons," which also included a brief moment of The Chicks' "Long Time Gone." Beyoncé and Chicks members Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer all hail from Texas, and Maines told Kelleigh Bannen on Essentials Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music that their shared home state has always tied them together.

"Well, she’s the biggest supporter of women, and then Texans. So I mean, we’ve always felt the kinship with her, for sure," she said. Robison added, "But guys, don’t you remember this? Even back when she was in Destiny’s Child, and we knew they were from Houston and we were from Texas as well. And we saw them in the airport one time and it was just that weird like, 'Hey.'" In July, the trio told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that Beyoncé is on a different level of celebrity.

"Where do you start? I mean, I have never been around that level, I don't even want to say celebrity, but just, I mean she's on another…" Maines said of their time working on the CMA performance. "The first couple of days we were with her, I started feeling panicked and a lot of stress, thinking of all the money - Thinking of all the money that was being spent. There's so many people and so much awesomeness. And then I was like, 'Why am I caring? Sit back and enjoy. Sit back, take it in.'"

The singer explained that while The Chicks had played the CMAs before, they were in awe of Beyoncé and the fact that "somebody [had] so much say so at the CMAs." "We had done the CMAs a million times and it's like, 'Okay, come on out and you get two run-throughs, and then we don't care if you still have problems, you're out of here,'" Maines recalled. "Oh my god, she's calling all the camera shots, all the lighting, all of this, all of that. I was like, 'Yes, yes. There you go.'"

"To watch her perfectionism… that acquired…she never raises her voice. She's just always calm," she continued. "And she's like, 'Well, what about this? What about this? What about this?' And every time you think this is looking good, she'll just turn it on its head and make it look better, or make it just better, better, better, better, better. And to watch that process was just awesome."