Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Speaks out After 'Grease' Legend's Death

A day after it was announced that Olivia Newton-John passed away, her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram. Lattanzi shared a throwback of when she and her mother recorded their song, "Window in the Wall." It was reported on Monday that Newton-John died at the age of 73 following a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

Lattanzi's emotional video features the mother-daughter duo recording their track in the studio. As Lattanzi sings "Window in the Wall," Newton-John looks on lovingly while listening to her daughter's voice. Lattanzi's latest post came complete with a moving tribute in her caption. She began by writing, "You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space."

"It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend," Lattanzi continued. "You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama." That wasn't the only tribute that she posted on Instagram. On the day that Newton-John's death was announced, Lattanzi shared several throwback photos. One of the snaps featured Lattanzi as a little girl giving her mother a kiss.

On Monday, Newton-John's family announced on her Facebook page that she passed away at the age of 73. According to her family, she died "peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by her family and friends. The statement read, "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time." It continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."

Since the news went public, several of those who worked with Newton-John paid their respects to her on social media. John Travolta, who starred alongside her in Grease, shared a special message in her honor via Instagram. He wrote alongside a throwback photo of her, "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!"