The Chicks Suddenly End Show 30 Minutes in, Delay Tour Dates

The Chicks were recently forced to suddenly end a show in Indianapolis, Indiana 30 minutes after taking the stage, and they have since delayed a few of their other tour dates. The cause of the trouble is due to singer Natalie Maines having vocal issues that required medical attention. In a statement posted to social media, the group explained, "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you.

The statement continued, "We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis." The Chicks later announced that "as a result of strict doctor's orders for vocal rest, the Chicks are forced to postpone" shows. The impacted concert dates are for performances scheduled in Clarkston, Michigan; Noblesville, Indiana; and Cincinnati, Ohio. Those shows have since been rescheduled for late September or early October.

Many of the groups fans have take to the post comments to share their support, with one person sharing, "Flew in from Charlotte to see you ladies. Even though the show ended early, you still delivered 6 incredible songs. We [love] you and support you and look forward to seeing you in Charlotte in July. Feel better, Natalie."

Another fan wrote, "We can't wait for you to come return, rest and recover Natalie, so sorry you were having trouble. Still sounded amazing, we were in the front row. Best 25 minutes I could imaging spending, can't believe we were that close. Absolutely amazing, please reschedule, our poor conservative state needs you lol." One other Instagram user added, "We love you right back. You've given us years of hope and spirit – we are giving it back to you. Thank you for trying and for demonstrating self care."

The Chicks changed their name back in 2020 and released their most recent album, Gaslighter, the same year. Gaslighter was produced by Jack Antonoff, of Bleachers, and has been met with wide critical acclaim. In her review for Entertainment Weekly, Maura Johnston surmised that "by blending early-21st-century pop savvy with the storytelling that made country music so crucial to the American canon, Gaslighter is all fire and nerve."