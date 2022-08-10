Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed

Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.

Revealing the planned funeral arrangements during her appearance, Goldsmith, who is the daughter of Newton-John's late sister, Rona, who died after a battle with brain cancer in 2013, shared that Newton-John's family intends to accept the offer, "I think Australia needs it. She was so loved. I think our country needs it so we're going to accept it." According to the Department of the Premier and Cabinet Strategic Engagement and Protocol, a state funeral is "arranged and funded by the Government held to honor prominent people (usually high-ranking public officials) who have given long and outstanding service to the State." Exact details of the funeral have yet to be announced.

The offer for a state funeral was extended by premier of the Australian state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, who confirmed the offer to News.com.au. Andrews told the outlet the government would offer a state funeral to celebrate Newton-John's "amazing contributions," including, among other things, her music and film careers.

"She took her cancer journey and used that to save lives and change lives, and that's just a deeply impressive thing," Andrews told the outlet. "The research that's done there [at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre], the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central to that place is a lasting legacy to the person that she was."

Newton-John, whose family emigrated to Melbourne when she was six, passed away Monday morning at her Southern California ranch following a decades-long battle with cancer. Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed her death in a note shared to Newton-John's Instagram account, remembering her as "a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

Following her passing, Newton-John was remembered throughout Australia, where iconic Australian landmarks, including Optus Stadium in Perth, Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne, and The Sydney Opera House, were lit up in pink in memory of the performer. Andrews said the gesture was made "to remember Olivia Newton John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment."