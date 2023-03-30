The Band Perry Just Broke Up

The Band Perry is calling it quits. The country trio, made up of siblings Kimberly Perry, Reid Perry, and Neil Perry, announced plans to go their separate ways on March 27. They scored smash hits throughout the 2010s with their singles "If I Die Young," "Better Dig Two," "Done," "Don't Let Me Be Lonely," and "Chainsaw."

"To our TBP friends and family. We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits," the siblings wrote in a statement published on the band's Instagram page. "During this season, we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do. Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true!"

The statement was the band's first post on Instagram since October 2021. After they posted it, bassist Reid and guitarist Kimberly revived their individual Instagram pages for the first time in weeks. Kimberly posted a black-and-white photo of herself, broken into nine squares, hinting that she might announce something this spring.

"Can't wait to show you everything that's happening. Love you all! Talk soon," Reid wrote, alongside a concert photo. Neil, who played mandolin for the band, simply commented on the statement. "Nothin' but love for you all ... exciting things comin'," he wrote.

Reid, Kimberly, and Neil were born in Jackson, Mississippi. After joining a New Faces of Country tour in 2005, they were discovered by Garth Brooks' manager Bob Doyle. They were signed to Republic Nashville in 2009 and scored a hit with Kimberly's song "If I Die Young" the following year. The trio was inescapable on the country scene for a while, but they began transitioning to pop music after signing with Interscope Records. In 2018, they went independent and released their EP Coordinates on the Artrat label. They released their final single, "The Good Life," in 2019.

During the height of their popularity, they won several country music industry awards. In 2011, they won Top New Artist and Top New Vocal Duo or Group at the Academy of Country Music Awards and New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. In 2015, they won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy for a cover of Glen Campbell's "Gentle on My Mind," recorded for the documentary Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me.

More recently, they have found success in their personal lives. Kimberly secretly married Johnny Costello in late 2021. In January, Neil announced he and Sofia Sclafani got engaged in Utah.