The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry Secretly Got Married Earlier in 2021

Congratulations are in order for Kimberly Perry. The Band Perry group member shared the exciting news Sunday that she secretly married partner Johnny Costello in June. Perry shared the news in a post celebrating the Christmas season and also her and Costello’s six-month anniversary.

Perry made the announcement alongside a sweet image of herself and Costello smiling at one another. Wishing “everyone a very MARRIED Christmas” in the post, Perry went on to reveal that she is a married woman, writing that “today my love, [Johnny Costello], and I are celebrating 6 months since ‘I do!’” The musician went on to open up about the sweet nuptials, sharing that she and her husband “hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette” on June 17 “and got married at midnight.” Reflecting on their nuptials, Perry said “it was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives!” She signed the post, “Mrs. Costello.”

Costello also shared the exciting news on his own account, where he posted a picture of himself and Perry locked in an embrace. In the caption, Costello excitedly announced, “YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!!” before going on to wish the “happiest Six Months of Marriage [Kimberly Perry]. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!!” Perry responded to the post by writing, “‘I promise to trust steadily, to hope unswervingly, and to love extravagantly’ – urs.”

Perry was previously married to former MLB player J.P. Arencibia. The former couple tied the knot in 2014 and were married for four years before Perry filed for divorce in March 2018. Confirming the divorce at the time, Perry wrote in a message to fans, “Yes, sadly it’s true, my marriage has come to an end. know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I’ll be in touch soon.” Perry went on to sing about her divorce on The Band Perry’s 2019 single “The Good Life.”

At this time, details of Perry and Costello’s relationship remain unclear. Entertainment Tonight reports that Costello first began appearing on Perry’s Instagram account in September, which was three months after they said “I do.” The announcement of their marriage was met with many congratulatory posts, including from The Band Perry itself, which reshared Perry’s announcement with the added caption, “wanted to share here too…love you guys xK.” Perry’s brother, Neil Perry, meanwhile commented on his sister’s post, “love y’all both so freakin much! Molotov.”