Kimberly Perry Splits from Husband J.P. Arencibia

Kimberly Perry has split from husband J.P. Arencibia after nearly four years of marriage, with The Band Perry member confirming the news on her Instagram page Sunday, March 4.

“Yes, sadly it’s true, my marriage has come to an end,” the singer wrote. “I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I’ll be in touch soon.”

People reports that Perry filed for divorce from the former MLB player citing irreconcilable differences.

Perry and Arencibia met in February 2012 at the Florida Strawberry Festival after Arencibia arranged a meeting through shared connections. The pair later began dating and the athlete proposed in October 2013 at Perry’s parents’ backyard.

“We had it set up that the family was sitting there and I was going to show up at the bottom of the hill and have her see me and have me walk up,” Arencibia told ESPN of the proposal. “They’re a close family and I wanted them there.”

He added that Perry had wanted to wear a certain dress when she got engaged, so he made sure to include that in the moment as well.

“[Her family] looked at her and told her, ‘Hey, it’s time for you to put that dress on,’” the athlete explained. “So she went upstairs put it on and I waited and then asked her.

The couple married in June 2014 at the First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville, Tennessee in front of family and famous friends including Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert, as well as Perry’s brothers and bandmates, Reid and Neil, who served as best men.

The pair mostly kept their relationship private on social media, though Arencibia did share a heartfelt message to Perry on her 34th birthday in July.

“Happy Birthday to my EVERYTHING!” he wrote. “I love you more than I’d ever be able to explain!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond