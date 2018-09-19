The Band Perry Go From Country to Electronic Music With New ‘Coordinates’ EP

The Band Perry is officially no longer a country act. The trio, made up of siblings Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry, announce the release of their upcoming electronic Coordinates EP on Friday, Sept. 21. The five-song record was helmed by famed rock producer Rick Rubin.

“We’re just so proud of everything that we’ve spent the last little while building,” Kimberly boasted to Variety. “And I think the other pervasive feeling is freedom to put out music in the way that we’ve always desired to — not just the sound of it, but even the construction how to get it out quickly and directly to the folks whose ears we’re reaching for.”

The Band Perry kicked off their career with “Hip to My Heart” in 2009, which was followed by their multi-platinum No. 1 hit, “If I Die Young.” But while the threesome enjoyed more hits on country, with songs like “All Your Life” and “Better Dig Two,” the Band Perry felt stifled by the restrictions of a country label, leaving Big Machine after their sophomore Pioneer record.

The threesome were briefly signed to Interscope Records to release a pop record, before withdrawing entirely from the spotlight, even stepping away from social media, while they figured out their next move.

“I think so much of the dark period, if you will, was time spent constructively,” Kimberly maintained. “I really feel like everybody’s going to love it.”

While the Band Perry might be alienating their diehard country fans, they chose to spend time focusing on the music they collectively loved, using that as a launching bad for Coordinates – and whatever comes next.

“We were listening to a lot of very minimal but big sounds, so there was a lot of German electronic music we were listening to,” Kimberly shared. “Honestly, we dipped back into ‘Yeezus’ by Kanye [West]. Trent Reznor has this project that’s called ‘How to Destroy Angels.’”

The music the siblings listened to reflected not only the style they wanted their next project to be, but also what was going on in their personal lives, including Kimberly’s divorce from her husband, professional baseball player J.B. Arencibia.

“We went and studied a lot of that music, and on the way to the studio in the morning, we would be playing very specific things to inspire the mood of the day,” she continued. “And so I think that the sound on the project is sort of like minimal brutalism — which, yes, was absolutely what we were feeling in our lives … It was like, yeah, there’s some brutal things happening, but we’re all just moving toward simplicity and impact.”

Coordinates will be available on Sept. 21 at TheBandPerry.com.

