Sam Hunt’s Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Files for Divorce Again After Withdrawing Her First Filing

Sam Hunt‘s estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler is going forward with her divorce after withdrawing her initial petition due to a technicality. Fowler filed for divorce on Feb. 18 but quickly withdrew that initial filing. Earlier this week, her lawyers filed the same documents in a different county.

When Fowler first filed for divorce from Hunt, 37, she filed the documents in Davidson County, Tennessee, the county that includes Nashville. She withdrew the lawsuit just hours later. While some suspected this might have been because of a change of heart, it was really because she filed in the wrong county. Her lawyers submitted the same documents in Williamson County, which is directly south of Nashville, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday.

In the original filing, Fowler accused Hunt of infidelity and revealed that she is pregnant. Neither of them announced they were expecting before. The baby is due in May, and Fowler asked to be made the primary residential guardian of their child. She asked for “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony and alimony in [the] future” and said, “All hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.”

Hunt and Fowler dated for almost a decade before getting married in April 2017. Hunt was arrested for DUI in November 2019 in Nashville and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail in August 2021. However, all but 48 hours of the jail sentence was deferred, according to The Tennesseean. He spent 48 hours at the DUI Education Centers, and also owed $1,599 in fees.

Hunt’s debut album was Montevallo, named for the Alabama town where Fowler was born. They met when he was playing football at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Many of the songs on the album were inspired by their relationship. “I had never visited Montevallo, but right before I left to go to Nashville I met a girl from there,” he told E! News in October 2014. “A lot of the experiences I had with her and the relationship I had with her, that inspired a lot of the songwriting on the album.”

Hunt’s most recent album is Southside, which includes the singles “Body Like a Back Road,” “Hard to Forget,” and “Downtown’s Dead.” He earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2016. “Body Like a Back Road” was nominated for the Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song Grammys.