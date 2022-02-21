Hannah Lee Fowler, Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife, Files for Divorce

Sam Hunt’s wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has filed to end their marriage after almost five years, citing infidelity as the reason for their split. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Fowler claims the “Body Like a Back Road” singer is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” and “guilty of adultery.” While Hunt and Fowler had not yet publicly announced she was pregnant, in the divorce documents she writes that she is due in May with their first child.

The date of separation is listed as Friday, the same day Fowler filed with the court. Fowler is requesting alimony and primary custody of their child once they are born, as well as child support. TMZ reported that it appears Hunt and Fowler did sign a prenuptial agreement because she asks that “the parties be awarded their respective separate property.”

Hunt and Fowler were married in 2017 after getting engaged that same year. The country star previously apologized to his wife for writing so much about her in his song “Drinkin Too Much,” singing, “I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me / But I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me.”

In April 2021, the two celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary. The “House Party” singer shared a throwback photo with Fowler giving him a kiss in honor of the major milestone alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple smiling backstage. “How it started,” he wrote in the caption.”How its going.” Hunt added, “Happy Anniversary!”

In July 2021, Hunt said during an appearance on KISS Country 99.9 Miami’s TC & Dina radio show that he and Fowler were getting more serious about growing their family. “I hope so,” he said when asked about possibly becoming a father. “We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now. And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”