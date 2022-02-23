Sam Hunt’s Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Withdraws Divorce Complaint Hours After Filing

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler’s relationship is apparently back on track following the news that they were headed for divorce. According to Entertainment Tonight, Fowler withdrew her divorce complaint hours after filing. News originally broke on Monday that Fowler filed for divorce from the country singer. In her filing, she also revealed that she was currently pregnant with the couple’s first child.

ET was able to obtain documents that showcased how Fowler withdrew her divorce complaint only two and a half hours after filing it. She filed a notice of voluntary nonsuit. The description for a nonsuit, which was filed in the state of Tennessee, reads that it allows the plaintiff to “have the right to take a voluntary nonsuit to dismiss an action without prejudice by filing a written notice of dismissal at any time before the trial of a cause.”

In response to this update, ET reached out to Fowler’s lawyer for comment. They did not receive word back by the time of the article’s publication. Even though Fowler reportedly withdrew her divorce complaint, the case is still showing as “pending.” Neither Fowler nor Hunt have spoken out about this update publicly as of yet.

Fowler, who is a nurse, originally filed for divorce from Hunt on Friday in Williamson County, Tennessee. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Fowler accused Hunt of “inappropriate marital conduct” in her filing and claimed that he was “guilty of adultery.” One of the biggest bombshells in her filing was her reveal that she’s expecting the pair’s first child together, as this information was not previously shared with the public. Fowler noted that she is due in May. When Fowler originally filed for divorce, she listed the separation date as Feb. 18, the same day of her filing. She also expressed that there was no hope for reconciliation, which makes this latest update about the pair’s relationship status all the more interesting. In addition to asking for alimony, she also asked for child support from Hunt.

Fowler and Hunt have a long history with one another. They were on-again, off-again for years since they first became an item in 2008. The singer and the nurse eventually tied the knot in 2017. Ahead of their wedding, Hunt spoke about his excitement over his big day. He told ET, “If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that.”