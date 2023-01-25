Rascal Flatts Reunion Reportedly Held up Because of Joe Don Rooney's Messy Divorce

Rascal Flatts members Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus reportedly want to reunite, but guitarist Joe Don Rooney is holding things up. Rooney, 47, is in the middle of a contentious divorce from his wife, Tiffany Fallon, 48. He allegedly believes that if he signs up for a reunion tour, part of the proceeds will go to Fallon.

"The guys are begging him to do one last big tour together," an insider told Radar Online on Jan. 16. "But Joe Don says no way!" The site notes that Fallon's divorce filing included a request for alimony in the future in case Rooney joins LeVox and DeMarcus for a tour.

Rooney filed for divorce from Fallon, a former Playboy Playmate of the Year, in January 2021. According to legal documents TMZ obtained earlier this month, he accused her of beginning an extramarital affair before the divorce and he believes the relationship is ongoing. Fallon admitted to having a relationship in her response but claimed it only started after her marriage to Rooney took a turn for the worse.

Fallon blamed the dissolution of their marriage on Rooney's "habitual alcoholism and drug abuse." She also accused him of having an affair as well. She cited Rooney's legal issues as an example of his alcohol abuse. He was arrested for a DUI in Tennessee in September 2021. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two days in jail. His driver's license was suspended and he needed to finish DUI training.

Rooney admitted to using cocaine "a few times," but denied using other narcotics in his filings, reports TMZ. He said he is getting treatment for alcoholism, but said the reason for their marriage ending was Fallon's affair. Fallon and Rooney have three children, Jagger Donovan Rooney, 14, Raquel Blue Rooney, 12, and Devon Olivia Rooney, 8.

The documents also claim LeVox and DeMarcus testified that they would be "open" to touring again if Rooney agrees, reports Radar. In Rooney's court filing, he said the band was "now-defunct." He "vehemently" denied that they planned to reunite. Rooney and Fallon are scheduled for a divorce settlement conference on March 28.

Rascal Flatts planned to do a farewell tour in 2020, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In October 2021, LeVox told PEOPLE he was not happy with Rooney quitting the band. "I have not talked to him," LeVox said. "And I was heartbroken too. But you know what? I think God gets your attention in different ways. I just wish him the best and I hope he gets everything that he needs to get well and take care of whatever issues he's got going on. There's power in prayer."

