Rascal Flatts Member's Wife Admits She Had Affair Amid Divorce Proceedings

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney and his wife, model Tiffany Fallon, are in the process of getting a divorce and it is already contentious. Rooney, 47, accused Fallon, 48, of having an affair with her personal trainer, which she admitted. The musician filed for divorce from the 2005 Playboy Playmate of the Year in January 2021.

Rooney accused Fallon of starting her extramarital affair before he filed for divorce, according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ. He believes the relationship is ongoing. Fallon admitted to having an affair but insisted it only began after her marriage to Rooney began to fall apart. She said it started after Rooney withdrew from the marriage due to "habitual alcoholism and drug abuse." Fallon accused Rooney of having an affair as well.

Fallon cited Rooney's recent legal issues as an example of his ongoing alcohol and drug abuse. In September 2021, Rooney was arrested for a suspected DUI in Tennessee after police said he crashed into a tree. In June 2022, Rooney pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two days of jail time. He also needed to complete DUI training and had his driver's license revoked.

Rooney denied using narcotics in his divorce documents, although he admitted to using cocaine "a few times," reports TMZ. He said he has an alcohol disorder and is getting treatment, but denies this was why his marriage fell apart. Instead, he claims Fallon's affair was the root cause and began in 2020, while he was sober.

Rooney and Fallon married in April 2006. They have three children, Jagger Donovan Rooney, 14, Raquel Blue Rooney, 12, and Devon Olivia Rooney, 8. The former couple has not publicly commented on the divorce and they have made their Instagram pages private.

Rooney was one-third of the country band Rascal Flatts, alongside singer Gary LeVox and bassist Jay DeMarcus. The group is best known for their hits "Bless the Broken Road," "What Hurts the Most," and "Life is a Highway." They planned to have one final tour in 2020, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In October 2021, LeVox told PEOPLE the band is officially over, adding that he "wasn't happy" that Rooney quit the band. "I have not talked to him," LeVox said of Rooney. "And I was heartbroken too. But you know what? I think God gets your attention in different ways. I just wish him the best and I hope he gets everything that he needs to get well and take care of whatever issues he's got going on. There's power in prayer."