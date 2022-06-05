Rascal Flatts Member Pleads Guilty to DUI

✖

Jon Don Rooney of the Rascal Flatts has pled guilty to a 2021 DUI charge. PEOPLE reported that Rooney will spend two days in jail as a result of his plea. The musician was arrested in September 2021 and charged with a DUI after he crashed his car into a tree in Franklin, Tennessee.

Rooney entered his plea deal on Wednesday. As a result, he will spend two days in jail and will have his remaining sentence, of 11 months and 27 days, suspended, according to The Tennessean. Rooney's driver's license was also revoked. However, he will have the opportunity to obtain a restricted driver's license down the line for a vehicle with a built-in breathalyzer device. As previously mentioned, this plea deal comes several months after Rooney was arrested and charged with a DUI in Tennessee.

At the time, officers responded to an incident that took place in Franklin, Tennessee at around 4 a.m. local time. The Rascal Flatts singer crashed his car around a tree and was later taken into custody and charged with a DUI. He was booked into Williamson County jail and released on a $2,500 bail hours later. It was unclear whether Rooney sustained any injuries as a result of the incident. The musician won't have to worry about how this will affect Rascal Flatts though, as the group seemingly disbanded in 2020.

Rascal Flatts was due to hold a farewell tour, which they announced in January 2020. But, it was later canceled and it was announced that there were no plans to reschedule it "for the foreseeable future." Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist for the group, told PEOPLE in October that he's "never been OK with the way that it ended," and that he "wasn't happy that Joe Don quit."

"It kind of came out of nowhere," LeVox continued. "It was like, 'Let me try to wrap my head around this.' And then I certainly wasn't OK with the pandemic, which canceled everything. I hate the way that it ended. I hate that we didn't get to do this farewell tour. I can't stand the fact that it just feels there's no closure with something that we've been so blessed with. That will always be in my heart."