Rascal Flatts Member Arrested and Charged With DUI in Nashville

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Rascal Flatts’ lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Joe Don Rooney. The report notes that Rooney crashed his car near into a tree around 4 AM on Thursday, Sept. 9 near Nashville, TN. The exact scene of the crash was on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road near Fieldstone Park – north of Franklin.

Rooney wasn’t injured but he was transported to the county jail and booked on a DUI charge before being released after posting a bond of $2,500. According to the Tennessean, Rooney was booked into the Williamson County jail at 7:20 a.m. and released at 10:17 a.m.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rooney is a founding member of Rascal Flats. He also plays the mandolin, banjo, and sings the high-octave backup harmonies. He has yet to release a statement.

“The driver crashed into a tree line,” a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office office spokesperson told People. “[He] was arrested for DUI.” A mugshot shows him looking slightly disheveled.

Rooney recently joined his former bandmate Jay DeMarcus to accept the Cliffie Stone Icon Award from the Academy of Country Music. Gary LeVox was not in attendance. A reunion tour was also announced but halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.